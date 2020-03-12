One person hurt in Virginia Beach shooting

Dispatchers said the shooting took place near Lynnhaven Parkway and Centerville Turnpike. There's no word yet on how bad the victim's injuries are.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Virginia Beach police are working to learn what led up to a shooting Thursday afternoon that sent one person to the hospital.

Dispatchers said sent officers to the intersection of Centerville Turnpike and Lynnhaven Parkway at 12:38 p.m. Thursday.

Authorities found one person around that location who had been shot.

There aren't many details right now, including how badly hurt the victim was and the circumstance surrounding the shooting.

No other details have been released at this time.