x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

One person hurt after overnight shooting in Newport News

It happened on Sojourner Court, which is near the Village Square Shopping Center.

More Videos

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — The Newport News Police Department is investigating a shooting that left a person hurt early Thursday morning. 

According to dispatch, it happened on the 1300 block of Sojourner Court around 3:30 a.m. That's also near Giovanni Court and the Village Square Shopping Center. 

One person was hurt, but the extent of their injuries isn't known at this time. 

This is an ongoing investigation. If you know anything that can help, call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit an anonymous tip by clicking here.

Related Articles

Paid Advertisement

Before You Leave, Check This Out