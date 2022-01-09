One person hurt after overnight shooting in Newport News

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — The Newport News Police Department is investigating a shooting that left a person hurt early Thursday morning.
According to dispatch, it happened on the 1300 block of Sojourner Court around 3:30 a.m. That's also near Giovanni Court and the Village Square Shopping Center.
One person was hurt, but the extent of their injuries isn't known at this time.
This is an ongoing investigation. If you know anything that can help, call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit an anonymous tip by clicking here.