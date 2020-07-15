One person seriously hurt, another injured in shooting in Hampton

Police said the shooting happened when several people got into an argument. Two people were hit by gunfire.

HAMPTON, Va. — Hampton Police Division is investigating a shooting that left two people hurt on Tuesday night.

Dispatch received the call of a shooting around 10:56 p.m. in the 1st block of Preakness Lane.

At the scene, officers found a 21-year-old woman who had been hit by gunfire. She was taken to the hospital with injuries not considered life-threatening.

During their investigation, police said another victim walked into a hospital nearby. The 22-year-old man had a gunshot wound. He was taken to another hospital with injuries considered life-threatening.

The motive and circumstances surrounding the incident remain under investigation. Police are not looking for any suspects at this time.

If you or anyone you know has information that will assist police, they are encouraged to contact the Hampton Police Division at 757–727–6111 or the Crime Line at 1–888-LOCK-U-UP.