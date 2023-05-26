Possible shooting suspect in Newport News in custody after barricading himself, police say

Newport News police said a possible suspect was barricaded inside an apartment at Newport Commons. He is now in police custody.

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — UPDATE: A possible suspect in a Newport News shooting is in custody Friday after barricading himself in an apartment on Turlington Road for several hours, police said.

The update from the Newport News Police Department came shortly after 12 p.m. Friday, more than 12 hours after the shooting was reported in the 400 block of Turlington Road, which is right off Warwick Boulevard.

After 10 p.m. Thursday, police found a man at that location suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to a hospital and his injuries don't appear to be life-threatening.

The police department had said a possible suspect was barricaded inside an apartment at Newport Commons and the tactical unit was mobilized.

Several @NewportNewsPD officers have blocked off parts of Newport Commons after a suspect barricaded themselves inside an apartment.



Police responded to this scene last night for a report of a shooting.



A man was shot and went to the hospital for his injuries.@13NewsNow pic.twitter.com/mKcnhzYlce — Kaicey Baylor (@kaiceybaylor) May 26, 2023

“Scary... it’s still scary with the drones going on top of our heads,” said Crystal, a resident of the apartment complex.

She said the scene kept her up Thursday night.

“It was lights," she said. "It was guns. It was officers everywhere.”

Crystal said throughout the night, police told residents to stay back.

“We can’t be outside," she said. "We have to go in the house. It’s a standoff right now.”

As the sun came up, multiple agencies including Virginia State Police arrived at the scene. At times, you could hear a negotiator talking to the suspect and commanding him to step outside.

A negotiator is on a PA system commanding the suspect to come out.



They’ve been yelling command all morning.



Authorities have also just released tear gas to get the suspect out.@13NewsNow pic.twitter.com/yEtsXrzsTJ — Kaicey Baylor (@kaiceybaylor) May 26, 2023

The police are encouraging people to avoid the area. A police spokeswoman confirmed the suspect is an adult man. She said the suspect fired in the direction of investigators early this morning but officers did not fire back. She also said negotiators have tried to communicate with him verbally and through a PA system.