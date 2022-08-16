3 from Hampton Roads arrested in nationwide FBI sex trafficking sting

The FBI found 84 victims of child sex exploitation and 37 actively missing children as part of "Operation Cross Country," the Department of Justice said.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Dozens of children are safe after a nationwide sex trafficking sting conducted by the FBI.

During two weeks in August, the FBI said it found 84 victims of child sex exploitation and 37 actively missing children as part of "Operation Cross Country XII" according to the Department of Justice.

The average age of the victims was just over 15 years old and the youngest was 11 years old.

On Tuesday, the DOJ said three people from Hampton Roads are charged with child exploitation. The FBI Norfolk Division said it worked with both the Chesapeake Police Department and the Virginia Beach Police Department to make the arrests between August 4 and August 7.