ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. — Twenty-eight people were arrested on human trafficking-related charges in Alamance County in a matter of two days, Alamance County Sheriff Terry Johnson said during a press conference on Monday.
Johnson says the arrests were part of Operation End of Summer -- a multi-jurisdiction effort to put an end to human trafficking and sex crimes from the Triad to the Triangle. The operation began Wednesday, September 18 and ended Friday, September 20.
MUGSHOTS: Operation End of Summer
According to arrest documents, many people were charged with either offering sex or soliciting sex from undercover officers.
Johnson says North Carolina is 8th in the nation for human trafficking, and Alamance County has a big problem with prostitution. He believes it should be a felony, rather than a misdemeanor.
Homeland Security, Burlington Police, Winston-Salem Police, Mebane Police, and SBI assisted with the investigation.
