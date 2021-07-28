46 arrested during 'Operation Triple Beam,' including 20 alleged gang members

Norfolk Police discussed the results of Operation Triple Beam at a press conference. "If we didn't get you this time, we'll get you next time," Chief Boone said.

NORFOLK, Va. — The Norfolk Police Department held a press conference Wednesday morning to share the results of Operation Triple Beam, an effort that targeted gang members and violent offenders across Hampton Roads.

For the past two months, 14 law enforcement agencies have worked together to arrest 46 people, 20 of whom were alleged gang members. Eight were homicide suspects.

During the operation, agents and officers seized 36 guns, over $38,000 in cash and $500,000 in drugs.

Police chiefs from multiple departments across Hampton Roads were at the event to share results, along with Federal Law Enforcement Agencies and the U.S. Attorney's Office.

Norfolk Police Chief Larry Boone said 14 of the arrests were in Norfolk, and nine of those were supposed gang members.

"If we didn't get you this time, we'll get you next time," Boone said at the conference.

The operation was led by U.S. Marshals, who said the goal of Operation Triple Beam is "to foster safer communities by providing immediate relief from gang-related violence by investigating and arresting fugitive gang members and the criminal organizations responsible for committing violent crimes."

Boone said a large portion of the operation was conducted in Norfolk, and emphasized a need to stop the flow of guns in the area.

"Many guns were also seized from those not legally able to possess them. I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again, if we want immediate impact, we must stop the flow of guns. Too many families have been impacted by the pain of gun violence in Hampton Roads," Boone said.

Local officials are calling Operation Triple Beam a success.