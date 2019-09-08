NORFOLK, Va. — The U.S. Marshals Service conducted Operation Washout, which is a U.S. Marshal led initiative, that targeted fugitive gang members.

In three days, 32 arrested were made. The Norfolk Police Department, ATF, DEA, Norfolk Sheriff’s Office, Chesapeake Sheriff’s Office, and several other agencies helped make the dozens of arrests.

The busts happened between August 6 and 8, 2019.

The individuals who were arrested were known members of several gangs like Bloods, Crips, Gangster Disciples, Aryan Nation, New Jersey Skinheads, Dead Men Inc., and Gotti Gang.

Law enforcement personnel combed through hundreds of local, state, and federal warrants to search for the most wanted offenders in the Hampton Roads area.

U.S. Marshal Nick Proffitt made the following statement about the operation:

“This operation exemplifies the efficiency and effectiveness of working together as a team for the benefits of our citizens. I am proud of the Deputy Marshals, task force officers and our local law enforcement partners for the work they did this week, and for what they do each day. The results of this operation speak for themselves, and are indicative of the strength of the law enforcement cooperation we enjoy here in the Commonwealth. It is my hope the effort this week in Hampton Roads will demonstrate to our citizens what these men and women do every day to keep them safe. I am honored and humbled that the Marshals Service is a part of this team of professional, dedicated public servants.”

Officials said 32 gang members were arrested, and 8 firearms and an assault rifle were seized.

Nationally, the U.S. Marshals Service fugitive apprehension efforts are carried out with local law enforcement in 94 district offices, 85 local fugitive task forces, 8 regional task forces, as well as a growing network of offices in foreign countries.

PHOTOS: US Marshout A week-long, large-scale gang enforcement operation, labeled "Operation Washout" wrapped up on Aug. 8, resulting in 32 arrests of alleged violent offenders and fugitives. A week-long, large-scale gang enforcement operation, labeled “Operation Washout” wrapped up on Aug. 8, resulting in 32 arrests of alleged violent offenders and fugitives.

Here's a list of the few individuals who were arrested during the operation:

Warren, Dexter- Kidnapping, Strangulation, Domestic, Assault Warrants

Morrison, Sebastian- 6 Firearms seized from residence, facing weapon and narcotics charges

Harris, Demetric – Warrants for Strangulation, Abduction, Kidnapping

McCormac, Melissa –Gave fake name, fingerprinted on spot confirmed ID. Warrant for Commercial sex trafficking out of VBPD

Vaughan, Travis- Firearm and Narcotic charges

Wiggins, Christopher –arrested after hour long standoff. Contempt of court warrant, facing firearm charges

Kemp, Travis – Robbery Warrant

Whitaker, Toledo- Outstanding Norfolk PD warrants and Chesapeake warrant

Garcia, Anthony- Outstanding Norfolk PD warrant probation violation

Mitchell Williams- Norfolk PD Probation Violation

