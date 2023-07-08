Man stopped from bringing loaded gun onto flight at Norfolk International Airport

NORFOLK, Va. — A loaded handgun was found at Norfolk International Airport inside an Arizona man's carry-on bag on Friday, the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) said.
The 9mm gun was loaded with 10 bullets, the agency wrote in a news release. Airport security officers caught it after an x-ray unit alerted when the bag went through, requiring a closer inspection.
Police removed the gun and cited the man on a weapons charge. He also faces a financial penalty of up to $15,000 for bringing a gun to a TSA security checkpoint.
“Summer travel season has been busy and it is no time to be bringing prohibited or illegal items to our security checkpoints because it slows down the screening process for everyone until the incident is resolved,” said Robin “Chuck” Burke, TSA’s Federal Security Director for the airport. “In this instance, it appears that the traveler missed some crucial steps. He had his firearm in a hard-sided case, but the gun needed to be unloaded and the case locked. Then he needed to take it to the airline check-in counter to be transported in the belly of the plane, and not brought to the checkpoint. We mandate that travelers declare their firearms with the airline to be transported with checked baggage to ensure that there are no guns in the cabin of planes.”
This marks the 24th gun caught at Norfolk International Airport in 2023, eight months into the year. TSA officers caught 27 guns in 2022 and 23 guns in 2021.
People can travel with firearms if it's packed in checked baggage. They have to be unloaded and then packed in a hard-sided locked case, which has to be taken to the airline check-in counter to be declared.
For more information about traveling with firearms, visit the TSA's website.