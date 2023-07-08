Man stopped from bringing loaded gun onto flight at Norfolk International Airport

“Summer travel season has been busy and it is no time to be bringing prohibited or illegal items to our security checkpoints because it slows down the screening process for everyone until the incident is resolved,” said Robin “Chuck” Burke, TSA’s Federal Security Director for the airport. “In this instance, it appears that the traveler missed some crucial steps. He had his firearm in a hard-sided case, but the gun needed to be unloaded and the case locked. Then he needed to take it to the airline check-in counter to be transported in the belly of the plane, and not brought to the checkpoint. We mandate that travelers declare their firearms with the airline to be transported with checked baggage to ensure that there are no guns in the cabin of planes.”