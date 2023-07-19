x
Hampton automotive shop owner convicted of dealing drugs out of his business

Prosecutors said Orlando Adkins used his car repair and custom auto body shop as a "drug-involved premises for a drug trafficking conspiracy."
Credit: BCFC - stock.adobe.com

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — An automotive shop owner from Hampton has been convicted in federal court of drug trafficking conspiracy charges.

The Department of Justice said 45-year-old Orlando Roosevelt Adkins used his car repair and custom auto body shop, Elite Customs, as a "drug-involved premises for a drug trafficking conspiracy."

Prosecutors said Adkins and his co-conspirators would distribute cocaine, fentanyl and marijuana that they bought from suppliers from Mexico and several states. 

Witnesses testified Adkins would traffic the drugs by using his business as a central point of operations. He was arrested in April 2022.

In June, Adkins pleaded guilty to charges of distribution of marijuana, maintaining a drug-involved premise, and two counts of using a communication facility in furtherance of drug trafficking

However, Adkins denied being involved in any drug trafficking conspiracy and went to trial for that charge in July, where a federal jury found him guilty on Friday.

He faces a minimum of five years in prison for his conviction of conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute fentanyl and marijuana. Adkins is scheduled for sentencing on November 28.

