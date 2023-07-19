Hampton automotive shop owner convicted of dealing drugs out of his business

Prosecutors said Orlando Adkins used his car repair and custom auto body shop as a "drug-involved premises for a drug trafficking conspiracy."

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — An automotive shop owner from Hampton has been convicted in federal court of drug trafficking conspiracy charges.

The Department of Justice said 45-year-old Orlando Roosevelt Adkins used his car repair and custom auto body shop, Elite Customs, as a "drug-involved premises for a drug trafficking conspiracy."

Prosecutors said Adkins and his co-conspirators would distribute cocaine, fentanyl and marijuana that they bought from suppliers from Mexico and several states.

Witnesses testified Adkins would traffic the drugs by using his business as a central point of operations. He was arrested in April 2022.

In June, Adkins pleaded guilty to charges of distribution of marijuana, maintaining a drug-involved premise, and two counts of using a communication facility in furtherance of drug trafficking

However, Adkins denied being involved in any drug trafficking conspiracy and went to trial for that charge in July, where a federal jury found him guilty on Friday.