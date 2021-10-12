Staff member assaulted at Oscar Smith High School in Chesapeake

A message from the school's principal explained that there was an incident that took place and that students were circulating video of it on social media.

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Chesapeake Public Schools said Tuesday afternoon that a student at Oscar Smith High School is accused of assaulting a classroom staff member.

Principal Paul Joseph said in a voice recording to members of the school community that first responders were at the school earlier in the day for "a medical emergency involving the assault of a staff member."

Joseph also said that students were circulating video of the incident on social media.

The video shows a student telling a staff member to get out of her way. The staff member does not move, and another adult comes to intervene.

After a few seconds, the student begins hitting the staff member in the face and head. She also appears to yank the staff member's hair and eventually throws her to the ground.

The other adult who stepped in steps away to call security. Following the assault, the student walks out of camera view.

In his message to families, Joseph asked parents to sit down with their children and remind them about school safety and discourage them from participating or promoting any kind of school violence.

Here is the full message from Joseph:

Good afternoon, this is Paul Joseph, principal of Oscar Smith HS with an important message for the Oscar Smith High School community. Earlier today, first responders reported to OSHS in response to a medical emergency involving the assault of a staff member. Administration has been notified that students are circulating a video of the incident. We have been working in collaboration with the Chesapeake Police Department to investigate this situation. We take these matters seriously and plan to prosecute the offender to the fullest extent of the law.