Parents charged after Newport News toddler allegedly shoots self with unattended gun

The 2-year-old was treated for non-life-threatening injuries. His parents are facing charges for child abuse and neglect, and reckless handling of a firearm.

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Two Newport News parents are facing charges after police say their 2-year-old son accidentally shot himself with an unattended gun.

A spokesperson for the Newport News Police Department said the shooting happened on June 1, just after 9 p.m.

Officers rushed to the 800 block of 23rd Street to investigate reports of a shooting, and found that a young boy had been shot. His injuries weren't life-threatening.

Responders took the 2-year-old to a hospital, and continued to investigate what happened.

Police think the toddler got hold of an unattended gun and hurt himself.