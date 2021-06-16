Parents charged after Newport News toddler allegedly shoots self with unattended gun

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Two Newport News parents are facing charges after police say their 2-year-old son accidentally shot himself with an unattended gun.
A spokesperson for the Newport News Police Department said the shooting happened on June 1, just after 9 p.m.
Officers rushed to the 800 block of 23rd Street to investigate reports of a shooting, and found that a young boy had been shot. His injuries weren't life-threatening.
Responders took the 2-year-old to a hospital, and continued to investigate what happened.
Police think the toddler got hold of an unattended gun and hurt himself.
His parents, Jamarea Looney, 21, and Dralon Richard, 25, will face charges of child abuse/neglect and reckless handling of a firearm.