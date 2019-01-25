LIVE OAK, Fla. — The Suwannee County Sheriff's Office announced Friday that no charges will be filed in the case of three children who died after they became trapped inside a freezer.

Deputies said the decision came after the completion of a "comprehensive and thorough investigation." The State Attorney's Office said the children's parents were not in any violation of any laws nor where there any signs of culpable negligence.

Six-year-old Dawlton Lee Delbridge, 19-month-old Kaliegh Mae Meeks and 4-year-old Brooklyn Leigh Jackson were all found dead inside a chest freezer in the yard of their home in Live Oak, Fla. on Jan. 13.

Delbridge and Meeks were the children of Helen Harris and Jackson was the child of Stephanie Jackson. Both women and the three children all lived together at Harris' home in the 7000 block of 173rd Place.

Before the incident, the State Attorney's Office (SAO) said the children were playing in the yard under Jackson's watch as Harris slept. Jackson then went inside for a short amount of time and upon her return, both mothers saw the children were missing.

The parents soon discovered the children inside the freezer where they died due to lack of oxygen, the SAO said.

Florida statutes state it is illegal to have an abandoned or discarded freezer on a person's property. The SAO said the statutes do not apply in this case because Harris had every intention of using the freezer and planned to bring the freezer into her home once she could get help moving it.

The SAO said both Harris and Jackson were tested and found to have not been under the influence of any controlled substances.

While the SAO said Harris and Jackson's conduct could be considered careless and negligent, their conduct could not be considered "culpable negligence," therefore they were not charged with child neglect.