Man killed, another hurt in Park Place section of Norfolk, police say

NORFOLK, Va. — A man was killed and another was hurt in a shooting in the Park Place section of Norfolk early Sunday morning, police said.
The investigation began when police were called to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital around 4:40 a.m. after two men showed up with life-threatening gunshot wounds.
One of the men, 37-year-old Omon Hamlin, was later pronounced dead, while the other is in stable condition, the Norfolk Police Department said.
Investigators believe the shooting happened near the intersection of West 27th Street and Colonial Avenue.
Police are still investigating what happened. Anyone with information is asked to call the Norfolk Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit a tip using P3 Tips.