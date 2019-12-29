WESLEY CHAPEL, Fla. — A dog's nose knows, and K-9 Smitty with the Pasco County Sheriff's Office has a good one.

He and his handler, Deputy Jacob Baroff, tracked down a man accused of stealing appliances from new construction homes early Sunday morning in the Watergrass subdivision.

Two people were arrested and face several charges: Alexander Santiesteban, 39, and 26-year-old Gianna Amaro, according to a Facebook post from the sheriff's office.

Corporal Brian Long was on his way to work when he spotted a suspicious truck in the subdivision. As he approached and talked with the driver, the truck took off, deputies say.

Attempted stops were made on U.S. 301 and, eventually, Interstate 75 before several stop sticks slowed the truck on I-75 just north on State Road 52.

Baroff and K-9 Smitty chased after the driver, eventually leading to his arrest.

The woman was found in the back of the truck with several appliances, the sheriff's office says.

No one was hurt during the pursuit.

