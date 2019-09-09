ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. — A Pasquotank County Animal Control was attacked by two pit bulls on Monday.

Animal Control Officer Nicholas Williams was responding to a call in the 900 block of Cedar Street in Elizabeth City around 11:45 a.m.

Williams spoke to a neighbor who said that while walking his dog, a pit bull tried to attack his dog. When the neighbor tried to protect his dog, he was bitten in the arm.

The Animal Control Officer was able to track down two dogs running loose in the area. When Williams tried to catch one with a catchpole, the other dog attacked.

Officer Williams was able to call the Elizabeth City Police Department for help.

A responding Elizabeth City Police Officer found Williams still being attacking. So, the officer shot the dog around its front leg. Both dogs ran off, but they were found nearby.

Pasquotank County Sheriff’s Office took both dogs into custody, and officers tracked down the dogs' owner.

Williams was transported to Sentara Albemarle Medical Center for treatment of minor injuries. He was already released from the hospital.

There is an active investigation ongoing, and charges are pending at this time.

Anyone with any additional information about this case should contact the Pasquotank County Sheriff’s Office at 252-338-2191, the Elizabeth City Police Department at 252-335-4321, or the Crimeline at 252-335-5555.