Deputies: Pasquotank County High student tased after threatening teacher

The Pasquotank County Sheriff's Office said a student was charged after allegedly threatening to "slap and shoot" a teacher, then resisting SROs.

PASQUOTANK COUNTY, N.C. — The Pasquotank County Sheriff's Office said a high school student was tased by school resource officers after threatening a teacher on Thursday morning.

The student, a juvenile boy who attends Pasquotank County High School, is facing charges of communicating threats, disorderly conduct, and resisting/delaying/obstructing an officer. Because of his age, he wasn't identified.

Around 10 a.m. Thursday, school resource officers at Pasquotank County High responded to an incident reported by school staff. According to the sheriff's office, a student threatened to "slap and shoot" a teacher.

An officer responded to the second floor of Pasquotank County High where the student and faculty members were in the hallway. They tried to defuse the situation for over 45 minutes to no avail.

After a second officer showed up, school staff requested they take the student away from campus. The officers tried to escort the student from campus, but he allegedly refused to leave and resisted.

The Sheriff's Office said the student allegedly approached one of the officers, lunging toward his duty belt. The officer stepped back, telling the student to back up and comply with the officers' commands.

After the student allegedly continued to resist the commands, one of the officers gave a taser warning. The taser was deployed after the student didn't comply with the warning.

An ambulance was called to treat the student. He was later taken to the sheriff's office headquarters, where the officers spoke to his mother and told her what happened.