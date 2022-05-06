VB man charged with dealing illegal machine guns online

After conducting a search warrant officials found 25 unregistered machine guns in the man's home, according to a news release.

NORFOLK, Va. — A federal grand jury indicted a Virginia man Thursday on charges of possessing and selling unregistered machine guns, a federal prosecutor said.

According to the indictment, Patrick Tate Adamiak, 28, of Virginia Beach was obtaining unregistered machine guns and selling them online between October and April, U.S. Attorney Jessica D. Aber announced in a statement.

After the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives bought eight machine guns from Adamiak through a confidential source, the agency executed a search warrant at Adamiak’s home and found 25 more unregistered machine guns, according to a news release.