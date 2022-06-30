Virginia Beach man accused of bar stabbing seeks attorney, court documents provide more details

A Virginia Beach man seeks attorney after being accused of stabbing four people.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — On Thursday, 31-year-old Paul A. Power met a judge for the first time since being arrested Wednesday morning.

Power is charged with three counts of aggravated malicious wounding. Virginia Beach police arrested him around midnight at Kelly's Tavern on Laskin Road in Hilltop.

In court, Power told the judge he is will seek his own attorney. He's currently in the Virginia Beach Jail without bond.

Newly filed court documents are providing more information about what Virginia Beach police said happened at Kelly's Tavern that day.

Investigators said Power faces charges for stabbing four people at the bar.

Documents reveal one of the victims is Power's girlfriend and did not want to press charges.

On Wednesday, the general manager of Kelly's Tavern said it all started when Power began fighting with customers in the outdoor part of the bar. She said security escorted him off the patio.

Paperwork written by police officers said Power walked out to his car and brought back a knife. The general manager said Power eventually came back to the front of the restaurant, barged in, and attacked two customers.

Investigators said the four people hurt have various degrees of knife wounds.

Power's preliminary hearing is scheduled for August 26.