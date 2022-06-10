Woman shot on Paul Revere Drive in Portsmouth

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Police in Portsmouth are investigating a shooting that left a woman hurt Friday evening.
According to a tweet from the Portsmouth Police Dept., the shooting happened in the 200 block of Paul Revere Drive. That's near Frederick Boulevard.
Police said a woman was shot, but she is expected to survive. She was taken to the hospital for treatment.
Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call the Criminal Investigation Division at 757–393–8536. Or the Crime Line at 1–888-LOCK-U-UP. Tipsters can also use the Crime Line’s “P3 Tips” app.