Pedestrian dies from hit-and-run incident in Suffolk

SUFFOLK, Va. — Author's note: The video above is on file from December 4, 2019.

A hit-and-run crash in Suffolk that happened on October 1 has left a pedestrian dead.

According to Suffolk police, a call came in at 10:59 p.m. about the incident, which happened near the 300 block of Manning Road.

When law enforcement arrived, they found an individual deceased in the road.

The identity of the individual has not yet been released, as authorities are notifying next-of-kin.