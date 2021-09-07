Three people hurt, one of them taken to hospital after fight in Griffon line at Busch Gardens Williamsburg

James City County police said one of the three people hurt had severe swelling and a cut near her eye. A video posted on Reddit shows the intense fight.

Police said they were looking for the people involved in a fight at Busch Gardens Williamsburg Sunday that left three other people hurt.

Stephanie Williams-Ortery, spokeswoman for the James City Police Department, said its officers went to the theme park around 7:50 p.m. after they received a call about the fight. When they got there, medics from Busch Gardens were treating the people who had been hurt.

One person had severe swelling and a cut near her eye. The second person had small cut to the right of her eye, marks on her arms, and swelling on her face. The third person had a red mark on her upper thigh. Williams-Ortery said medics took one of the people to the hospital.

BGWFans.com tweeted about the fight and included a link to video that someone posted on Reddit.

In other news, @BuschGardensVA made it onto @Reddit's /r/publicfreakout after a video of a fight that took place in Griffon's queue on Sunday was shared. [Content Warnings: Violence and Language] https://t.co/xHiZmvndpT — BGWFans.com (@BGWFans) August 10, 2021

The video shows one person being bent over a railing backwards as two people slap and punch her. Someone who appears to jump in to provide back up for the person being hit finds herself being pulled away, held down, and beaten. The entire time, there is screaming and yelling taking place. People help get two children out of the way of what is taking place.

Williams-Ortery said officers don't know who the people responsible for the attack were. They could not find them in the park.