Person arrested after attempting to enter Naval Station Norfolk with stolen vehicle

Someone tried to enter Naval Station Norfolk without authorization with a stolen vehicle. Police learned the car was stolen from Virginia Beach.

NORFOLK, Va. — Police arrested one person who's accused of trying to access Naval Station Norfolk while driving a stolen vehicle.

According to a Navy spokesperson, around 10 a.m. Tuesday morning, someone tried to enter the base through Gate 5 without authorization.

Once the access control system kicked in, the car was stopped at the gate.

The person behind the wheel was arrested and handed over to Virginia Beach police.