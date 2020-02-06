Person arrested after attempting to enter Naval Station Norfolk with stolen vehicle

NORFOLK, Va. — Police arrested one person who's accused of trying to access Naval Station Norfolk while driving a stolen vehicle.
According to a Navy spokesperson, around 10 a.m. Tuesday morning, someone tried to enter the base through Gate 5 without authorization.
Once the access control system kicked in, the car was stopped at the gate.
The person behind the wheel was arrested and handed over to Virginia Beach police.
Authorities ended up learning the car was stolen from Virginia Beach. There's no word right now what charges the driver might face.