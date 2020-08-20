Person detained after shooting near Virginia Wesleyan University

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Police have detained one person after a man was shot Thursday morning near Virginia Wesleyan University.
Officers were called to the 5600 block of Campus Drive in Virginia Beach at 10:08 a.m. That's right off of Wesleyan Drive.
When police got there, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. His injury wasn't life-threatening. Medics took him to the hospital for extra treatment of his wounds.
Detectives say there's no threat to the public, but haven't identified any suspects in this case. They're still working to learn what led up to the shooting.