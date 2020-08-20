Person detained after shooting near Virginia Wesleyan University

Police say a man was shot on Campus Drive, but his injury wasn't life-threatening. They've detained one person in this case, but haven't identified any suspects.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Police have detained one person after a man was shot Thursday morning near Virginia Wesleyan University.

Officers were called to the 5600 block of Campus Drive in Virginia Beach at 10:08 a.m. That's right off of Wesleyan Drive.

When police got there, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. His injury wasn't life-threatening. Medics took him to the hospital for extra treatment of his wounds.