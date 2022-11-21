Man shot to death while driving in Chesapeake, police say

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — The Chesapeake Police Department is investigating after a person was found shot to death in their car Sunday night.
According to a news release, police responded to the 3500 block of South Military Highway right after 9 p.m. to check on a car on the side of the road.
That's near a company called CenterPoint and a Wawa gas station.
When officers got there, they found the driver had been shot and killed.
Their name hasn't been released at this time.
An investigation revealed that there was a bullet hole in the driver's side window, and other evidence led police to believe the person was shot while driving.
This is an ongoing investigation. If you know anything that can help the police, call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit an anonymous online tip by clicking here.