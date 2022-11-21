Man shot to death while driving in Chesapeake, police say

An investigation revealed that there was a bullet hole in the driver's side window, and other evidence led police to believe the person was shot while driving.

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — The Chesapeake Police Department is investigating after a person was found shot to death in their car Sunday night.

According to a news release, police responded to the 3500 block of South Military Highway right after 9 p.m. to check on a car on the side of the road.

That's near a company called CenterPoint and a Wawa gas station.

When officers got there, they found the driver had been shot and killed.

Their name hasn't been released at this time.

An investigation revealed that there was a bullet hole in the driver's side window, and other evidence led police to believe the person was shot while driving.