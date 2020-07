A male was found shot to death in the 1700 block of Hoover Avenue.

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — A person is dead after a shooting on Tuesday night in Chesapeake.

The Chesapeake Police Department responded around 9:11 p.m. to a report of an injured person in the 1700 block of Hoover Avenue.

A male was found shot. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said there is no suspect information.