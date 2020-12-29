Person hospitalized after being shot on Granby Street in Norfolk

The victim's injuries weren't life-threatening.

NORFOLK, Va. — Police are investigating a Tuesday afternoon shooting in Norfolk where one person was hurt.

First responders were sent to the 2700 block of Granby Street at 3:02 p.m. after dispatchers got a call about a shooting.

When they got to the scene, they found one person who had been shot. The victim's injuries weren't serious. Medics rushed that person to a nearby hospital.