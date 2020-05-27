Person hospitalized following shooting in Franklin

Officers received a shots fired call. They talked to two people who said they heard gunfire near their apartment complex.

FRANKLIN, Va. — Franklin Police are working to learn more about a shooting that took place late Tuesday night.

Officers were called to the Dorchester Square Apartments just before 10:45 p.m. where they spoke with two people who heard gunshots in the area.

Later that night, Southampton Memorial Hospital called police to tell them someone was admitted to the hospital with multiple gunshot wounds.

Police say that person was released after being treated for non-life threatening injuries.