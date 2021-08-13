Person hospitalized after Norfolk shooting

NORFOLK, Va. — One person was taken to the hospital early Friday morning after a shooting on East Princess Anne Road and Merrimac Avenue.
That's in the Broad Creek area of the city.
A spokesperson for Norfolk dispatch said the first call about the shooting came in a few minutes after 1 a.m.
There weren't many details available in the hours following the crime.
13News Now is waiting to hear about the condition of the gunshot victim, and if there's a suspect in the case.
If you know anything about this case, please call the Crime Line at 1.888.Lock.U.Up. Tipsters could be eligible for a cash reward if their information leads to an arrest.