Person hospitalized after Norfolk shooting

NORFOLK, Va. — One person was taken to the hospital early Friday morning after a shooting on East Princess Anne Road and Merrimac Avenue.

That's in the Broad Creek area of the city.

A spokesperson for Norfolk dispatch said the first call about the shooting came in a few minutes after 1 a.m.

There weren't many details available in the hours following the crime.

13News Now is waiting to hear about the condition of the gunshot victim, and if there's a suspect in the case.