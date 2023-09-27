1 dead, 1 in custody after Motel 6 shooting in Norfolk

Norfolk police were called to the motel on North Military Highway at around 11:20 p.m. Tuesday.

NORFOLK, Va. — A person believed to be connected to a deadly shooting at a Motel 6 in Norfolk late Tuesday night is in custody, authorities said.

Norfolk police were called to the motel on North Military Highway at around 11:20 p.m. Officers said they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. The man ultimately died at the scene.

Officials identified a "person of interest" and brought them into custody for question.

Police said the investigation is ongoing and more information would be released at a later time.