1 dead, 1 in custody after Motel 6 shooting in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. — A person believed to be connected to a deadly shooting at a Motel 6 in Norfolk late Tuesday night is in custody, authorities said.
Norfolk police were called to the motel on North Military Highway at around 11:20 p.m. Officers said they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. The man ultimately died at the scene.
Officials identified a "person of interest" and brought them into custody for question.
Police said the investigation is ongoing and more information would be released at a later time.
The shooting remains under investigation. If you have any information that may help detectives, you can anonymously call the Crime Line at 1-888-562-5887 or online at p3tips.com.