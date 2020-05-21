Person of interest shot in deadly shooting in Portsmouth

After a man died following a shooting in Portsmouth, investigators are now looking for 19-year-old Mary Woods who may know something about the case.

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Portsmouth detectives are working to track down a person of interest connected to a deadly shooting that took place earlier this month.

Officers were called to the 100 block of Dale Drive on May 11 after hearing a man was shot there.

They found an adult male with a gunshot wound to his upper body. Medics took him to a local hospital, but he died there.

Now, investigators are trying to find 19-year-old Mary Woods who may know something about this case.

Woods is a black female who stands approximately 4’11” tall and weighs 160 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes.