Person of interest shot in deadly shooting in Portsmouth

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Portsmouth detectives are working to track down a person of interest connected to a deadly shooting that took place earlier this month.
Officers were called to the 100 block of Dale Drive on May 11 after hearing a man was shot there.
They found an adult male with a gunshot wound to his upper body. Medics took him to a local hospital, but he died there.
Now, investigators are trying to find 19-year-old Mary Woods who may know something about this case.
Woods is a black female who stands approximately 4’11” tall and weighs 160 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes.
Anyone who knows her whereabouts is asked to call the Portsmouth Police Department Major Crimes Unit at (757) 393-8536 or the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.