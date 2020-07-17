Police: Man detained in connection with shooting in Hampton that left woman seriously hurt

HAMPTON, Va. — Hampton Police Division is investigating a shooting that left one woman fighting for her life on Friday.
Police said it was around 12:01 a.m. when dispatch received a call about a shooting in the first block of Franktown Road.
Officers found a woman hit by gunfire. She was taken to the hospital with injuries considered life-threatening.
Police said that the woman was shot by someone she knew while inside a residence in the area.
A man is detained in connection with the shooting.
The motive and circumstances still remain under investigation.
If you or anyone you know has information that will assist police, they are encouraged to contact the Hampton Police Division at 757–727–6111 or the Crime Line at 1–888-LOCK-U-UP.