Police: Man detained in connection with shooting in Hampton that left woman seriously hurt

The woman was found with injuries considered life-threatening. A man is detained in connection with the shooting, police said.

HAMPTON, Va. — Hampton Police Division is investigating a shooting that left one woman fighting for her life on Friday.

Police said it was around 12:01 a.m. when dispatch received a call about a shooting in the first block of Franktown Road.

Officers found a woman hit by gunfire. She was taken to the hospital with injuries considered life-threatening.

Police said that the woman was shot by someone she knew while inside a residence in the area.

A man is detained in connection with the shooting.

The motive and circumstances still remain under investigation.