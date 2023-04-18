Person seriously hurt in Virginia Beach shooting, police say

It happened in the 4700 block of Deerfield Lane, which is near Haygood Road and Independence Boulevard.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A person was seriously hurt in a shooting in Virginia Beach late Monday night, according to police.

A spokesperson for the Virginia Beach Police Department said it happened in the 4700 block of Deerfield Lane, which is near Haygood Road and Independence Boulevard. The call came in shortly before midnight.

Medics took the victim to a hospital in critical condition, according to police. The investigation into the shooting is underway.

Anyone with information about what happened can reach out to the police department at 757-385-5000 or the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.