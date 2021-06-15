Person seriously hurt in Virginia Beach shooting near Virginia Wesleyan University

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — One person was seriously hurt in a shooting near Virginia Wesleyan University Monday night.
Linda Kuehn, a public affairs officer for the Virginia Beach Police Department, said the first calls about the Weblin Drive shooting came in around 11:19 p.m.
She said while officers were investigating reports of gunfire, they found someone who had been shot, and had life-threatening injuries.
Kuehn said officers got the victim to a local hospital.
A spokesperson for the city's dispatch said by Tuesday morning, they did not have a suspect in custody yet.
Officials weren't able to share more details by Tuesday afternoon.
This is an ongoing investigation. If you know anything that might help detectives, please call Virginia Beach Crime Solvers at 1.888.Lock.U.Up.