Person seriously hurt in Virginia Beach shooting near Virginia Wesleyan University

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — One person was seriously hurt in a shooting near Virginia Wesleyan University Monday night.

Linda Kuehn, a public affairs officer for the Virginia Beach Police Department, said the first calls about the Weblin Drive shooting came in around 11:19 p.m.

She said while officers were investigating reports of gunfire, they found someone who had been shot, and had life-threatening injuries.

Kuehn said officers got the victim to a local hospital.

A spokesperson for the city's dispatch said by Tuesday morning, they did not have a suspect in custody yet.

Officials weren't able to share more details by Tuesday afternoon.