HAMPTON, Va. — HAMPTON, Va. — Hampton police are investigating after one person was seriously injured in a shooting.

Emergency dispatchers said the call came in at 12:13 p.m. Sunday.

When police arrived at the scene in the 2900 block of Shell Road, they found one victim with life-threatening injuries. Justin Rogers said that there’s too much violence on Shell road and that it’s a decision that no one had to make.

“Look at the world that we live in, we have a way of enjoying ourselves with peace and at the same time we're choosing violence instead of peace,” said Rogers.

Neighbors say that they saw two people walk up to the victim as he started walking into the store and that one of those men pulled out a gun and shot him. Rogers said that people need to think before they make such life-altering decisions.

"When you get ready to pull that trigger, think about what his family and how his family would feel about losing that loved one,” said Rogers.

The victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

"My condolences go to the ones that lose their loved ones. The ones who did the shooting don't understand what the other end feels like,” said Rogers.

There is no further information.

This is a developing story.

