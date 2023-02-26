Developing: One person shot at Virginia Beach Oceanfront

Police have released almost no information about this incident yet.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Police in Virginia Beach are investigating after someone was shot late Sunday afternoon at the oceanfront.

According to a Tweet, this happened at around 5:45 p.m. at 28th and Atlantic Ave. on the resort strip. All they said was that one person had been shot and taken to a hospital. They didn't provide the victim's gender or age, nor any information about any suspect or possible motive.

