Man shot in Calvert Square part of Norfolk, police say

NORFOLK, Va. — A man was shot in the Calvert Square part of Norfolk Monday morning, according to police.

The shooting happened near the intersection of East Olney Road and Wide Street and was reported around 9:30 a.m., the Norfolk Police Department said.

Police officers found a man with a gunshot wound, who was taken to a hospital to be treated. His wound isn't believed to be life-threatening.