Person shot during attempted robbery in Greenbrier area of Chesapeake

Some people tried to rob a group of people walking on Coventry Close. One of the suspects pulled out a gun and when one victim resisted, the suspect opened fire.

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — An attempted robbery escalated to a shooting in Chesapeake that sent a person to the hospital with serious injuries.

Officers were sent to the 200 block of Coventry Close at 6:30 p.m. Monday after hearing that someone had been shot. An apartment complex sits on that block and isn't far from Greenbrier Mall.

Once police got to the scene, they learned that a group of people was walking in the area when a black sedan stopped nearby.

Several individuals got out of the car and approached the group. One of them pulled out a gun and demanded that each person in the group give him their belongings.

A person from the group tried to resist but was shot and ended up sustaining serious injuries. The suspects fled in the black sedan.

Police describe the group of suspects from the black sedan as several black males and black females. The person who pulled out a gun was a black male, according to police. One of the black female suspects had green hair.