Woman shot outside convenience store on E. Liberty Street in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. — Thursday afternoon, police were sent to investigate a shooting outside a Shop 'N Go convenience store in the Hardy Field area of Norfolk.
A dispatch supervisor said calls about the shooting first came in at 12:07 p.m.
Police confirmed that a woman had been shot outside the store in the 600 block of E. Liberty Street. Her injuries aren't life-threatening.
This is a developing story. More details will be added as police share them, but their investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with any tips is encouraged to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.