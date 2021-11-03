x
Woman shot outside convenience store on E. Liberty Street in Norfolk

Police were sent to the Shop 'N Go convenience store where they said a woman was shot. She's expected to recover.

NORFOLK, Va. — Thursday afternoon, police were sent to investigate a shooting outside a Shop 'N Go convenience store in the Hardy Field area of Norfolk.

A dispatch supervisor said calls about the shooting first came in at 12:07 p.m.

Police confirmed that a woman had been shot outside the store in the 600 block of E. Liberty Street. Her injuries aren't life-threatening.

This is a developing story. More details will be added as police share them, but their investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with any tips is encouraged to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

