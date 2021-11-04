x
Person shot in front yard of Yorktown home, deputies say

Deputies are asking neighbors with surveillance cameras to send them any footage that might help them in their investigation.
Credit: York-Poquoson Sheriff's Office
Deputies are trying to find whoever shot a person in the front yard of a Yorktown home on April 11, 2021.

YORKTOWN, Va. — Deputies are asking for the public's help as they work to track down whoever shot a person in front of a home in Yorktown early Sunday morning.

The shooting took place in the 100 block of Ivy Arch, according to the York-Poquoson Sheriff's Office. Authorities were sent there just before 4:30 a.m. Sunday and learned that someone had been shot in the front yard of one home on that block.

That person was taken to a hospital for treatment of their wounds. Deputies haven't released how badly hurt the victim was.

They're asking anyone with information on any suspicious activity between the times of 3:30 a.m. and 4:45 a.m. to call the York-Poquoson Sheriff's Office with tips. 

The tip line is 757-890-4999 or 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

Deputies are also requesting anyone in the area to check their home surveillance cameras and pass on any footage that could help them in their investigation of this case.   

