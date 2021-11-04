Person shot in front yard of Yorktown home, deputies say

Deputies are asking neighbors with surveillance cameras to send them any footage that might help them in their investigation.

YORKTOWN, Va. — Deputies are asking for the public's help as they work to track down whoever shot a person in front of a home in Yorktown early Sunday morning.

The shooting took place in the 100 block of Ivy Arch, according to the York-Poquoson Sheriff's Office. Authorities were sent there just before 4:30 a.m. Sunday and learned that someone had been shot in the front yard of one home on that block.

That person was taken to a hospital for treatment of their wounds. Deputies haven't released how badly hurt the victim was.

They're asking anyone with information on any suspicious activity between the times of 3:30 a.m. and 4:45 a.m. to call the York-Poquoson Sheriff's Office with tips.

The tip line is 757-890-4999 or 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.