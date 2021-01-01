Person shot in Norfolk on New Year's Eve

Officials said that person's injuries were deemed non-life-threatening.

NORFOLK, Va. — Thursday night, a person was shot and hurt in the area of Virginia Beach Boulevard and Park Avenue in Norfolk.

The call for help first came in around 10:10 p.m.

Initially, there was no information about a possible suspect. No information about the victim was shared.

If you have any knowledge of the crime that might help investigators, call the crime line at 1.888.Lock.U.Up.