Person shot in Norfolk on New Year's Eve

NORFOLK, Va. — Thursday night, a person was shot and hurt in the area of Virginia Beach Boulevard and Park Avenue in Norfolk.
Officials said that person's injuries were deemed non-life-threatening.
The call for help first came in around 10:10 p.m.
Initially, there was no information about a possible suspect. No information about the victim was shared.
If you have any knowledge of the crime that might help investigators, call the crime line at 1.888.Lock.U.Up.
Tips can be anonymous, and information that leads to an arrest makes informants eligible for a reward.