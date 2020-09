Responders said they were called to the scene in the 7000 block of Hampton Boulevard late Sunday night.

NORFOLK, Va. — Sunday night, around 11:30 p.m., one person was shot and hurt in Norfolk.

That's near the Lafayette River Bridge.

Initially, police did not say how serious the person's injuries were.

They also did not share any information about possible suspects, or the circumstances surrounding the shooting.