Person shot near Oceanair Elementary School in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. — Norfolk police are investigating a shooting near Oceanair Elementary School.

The person who was shot in the 500 block of Mariners Way around 2:50 p.m. was expected to be okay.

There wasn't any suspect information initially shared by the department.

Madeline Curott with Norfolk Public Schools said the elementary school was locked down for less than an hour.

If you know anything that could help investigators, call the crime line at 1.888.Lock.U.Up. Tipsters can stay anonymous, and information that leads to an arrest can make a tipster eligible for a cash reward.