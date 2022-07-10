Police investigate shooting near Tidewater Community College in Virginia Beach

The Virginia Beach Police Department said it happened in the 3800 block of Lasalle Drive.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A person was hurt in a shooting near Tidewater Community College in Virginia Beach Friday afternoon, according to police.

The Virginia Beach Police Department said it happened in the 3800 block of Lasalle Drive. One person is in custody and investigators are working to identify others involved.

The victim's injuries aren't considered to be life-threatening.

13News Now will update this story when police share more information.

Anyone with information about what happened can call detectives at 757-385-4101 or the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.