Person shot in Norview area of Norfolk

Emergency dispatchers said the shooting happened on Alexander Street.

NORFOLK, Va. — Norfolk Police Department was investigating a shooting that happened in Norview Friday afternoon.

A supervisor with the city's emergency dispatch center said the call about the incident in the 6200 block of Alexander St. came just after 1:15 p.m.

The supervisor said the person's injuries didn't appear to be life-threatening.

