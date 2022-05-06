x
Crime

Person shot in Norview area of Norfolk

Emergency dispatchers said the shooting happened on Alexander Street.
NORFOLK, Va. — Norfolk Police Department was investigating a shooting that happened in Norview Friday afternoon.

A supervisor with the city's emergency dispatch center said the call about the incident in the 6200 block of Alexander St. came just after 1:15 p.m.

The supervisor said the person's injuries didn't appear to be life-threatening.

If you know anything that could help police officers, call NPD at 757.664.3277 or the area's Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP. You can also leave a tip online.

Crime Line tipsters who provide information that leads to an arrest could be eligible for a cash reward. You can remain anonymous.

