Person shot on Greenleaf Drive in South Norfolk area of Chesapeake

Twenty minutes into Thanksgiving day, police were called to the South Norfolk area of Chesapeake to help a victim with a gunshot wound.
CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Twenty minutes into Thanksgiving day, police were called to the South Norfolk area of Chesapeake to help a victim with a gunshot wound.

Police said the scene was in the 1700 block of Greenleaf Drive.

Right now, police haven't publicly identified the victim, shared circumstances of the shooting or provided information about any possible suspects.

A spokesperson from Chesapeake Dispatch said the person was not transported to a hospital. 

It wasn't clear how seriously the person's injuries were.

