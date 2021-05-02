Person shot, seriously hurt near Indian River Road in Virginia Beach

Police said the shooting happened in the 1000 block of Mineola Drive.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Someone sustained life-threatening injuries in a Friday shooting in Virginia Beach, near Indian River Road.

A 4 p.m. tweet from Virginia Beach Police said the person was found in the 1000 block of Mineola Drive.

Police didn't share any information about the victim, or say if they had suspect information.

This is a developing story. It will be updated as more information becomes available.

If you know anything about the shooting that might help investigators, call the crime line at 1.888.Lock.U.Up. Information that lead to an arrest may make a tipster eligible for a cash reward.