A person was stabbed Monday evening in the NEON District and police are working to track down the person responsible.

Dispatchers tell us someone was stabbed at West Olney Road and Wilson Avenue near the Exxon gas station.

Officers were called to the scene a little after 7 p.m. Medics rushed the victim to the hospital to be treated for non-life threatening injuries.

No other information has been released at this time, including suspect information.