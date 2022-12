As of 8 a.m., police were still on the scene.

NORFOLK, Va. — A person was stabbed Friday morning in Norfolk, according to police dispatch.

Police got a call about the stabbing, which happened in the Janaf Shopping Center outside the Walmart, at 6:18 a.m.

That's on the 1100 block of N. Military Highway.

According to dispatch, one person was taken to the hospital. Their condition isn't known.

At this time, further details are limited.