Person stabbed in Norfolk near Old Dominion University

NORFOLK, Va. — Thursday morning, a man was stabbed in the 700 block of 49th Street in Norfolk, which is just a few blocks away from Old Dominion University.
A spokesperson for Norfolk's emergency dispatch services said the first calls for help came in around 10:15 a.m.
Police spokeswoman Noel Lipieko said officers found the man suffering from injuries in a home there. His injuries weren't life-threatening, she said.
Officers took the unnamed victim to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital for help.
If you know anything that could help the police department investigate this stabbing, call NPD at 757-664-3277 or the area's Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP. Tipsters calling the Crime Line can remain anonymous. You can also submit a tip online at P3Tips.com.