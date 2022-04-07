Person stabbed in Norfolk near Old Dominion University

The man who was stabbed has non-life-threatening injuries, and was taken to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital for help.

NORFOLK, Va. — Thursday morning, a man was stabbed in the 700 block of 49th Street in Norfolk, which is just a few blocks away from Old Dominion University.

A spokesperson for Norfolk's emergency dispatch services said the first calls for help came in around 10:15 a.m.

Police spokeswoman Noel Lipieko said officers found the man suffering from injuries in a home there. His injuries weren't life-threatening, she said.

